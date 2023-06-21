One of voices in 1MDB audio recordings sounds like Najib, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah today told the High Court here that one of the voices in four audio clips linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal sounded like Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The 42nd prosecution witness said this when the four audio clips were played in the courtroom before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah at Najib’s trial involving the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds.

He said two of the audio recordings were believed to be conversations between Najib and a Middle Eastern leader.

In another audio clip, Mohd Irwan identified that the voice belonged to Najib’s former special officer Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

Meanwhile, during cross-examination by Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the witness said he was unsure if the voice in the audio recordings was Najib because he was not there when the incident happened.

Muhammad Shafee: After listening to the recordings, can you say these are deepfakes?

Mohd Irwan: I can’t say because I’m not an expert.

Earlier today, Judge Sequerah granted the prosecution’s request to admit the four audio recordings into evidence.

Previously, the prosecution has sought to admit audio recordings for identification in the trial, to rebut the former premier’s defence that monies that went into his personal bank accounts were donations.

The prosecution also submitted that the audio recording of an alleged conversation between Najib and a Middle Eastern leader was highly relevant to refute the accused’s defence.

Najib, 70, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes of RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial continues on July 7. - Bernama