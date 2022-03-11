One-off cash aid to the needy in Kedah after January: MB

ALOR SETAR: The RM5 million special financial aid to help the needy in the state is expected to be distributed after January next year.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said, however, the amount of the one-off cash assistance could not be determined at this time as they are still collecting data on eligible recipients.

“...we have yet to get the actual figure of rubber tappers who are genuinely affected, we will do a census first, and the (state) government will determine the target group and number of recipients,“ he said at a press conference after the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) session here today.

Earlier, the Kedah State Expenditure Bill 2023 (Budget 2023) was approved at the DUN meeting.

It was during the winding up session of the Budget debate that Muhammad Sanusi announced RM5 million in special assistance to ease the people’s burden.

He said the special aid would be distributed to affected rubber tappers, rice farmers who lost their income, and children lacking opportunities to pursue their secondary and tertiary education.

In addition, the aid is also targeted at families too poor to pay for their children’s education, families who have fallen into poverty due to the demise of the head of the family and individuals in dire straits, as well as mosque officials and KAFA (religious) teachers.

In the meantime, Muhammad Sanusi said the name of the assemblyman to fill the state exco position as chairman of the Kedah Public Works, Water Supply and Water Resources and Energy Committee has already been presented to the Sultan of Kedah and is now awaiting his approval.

Sungai Tiang assemblyman Datuk Suraya Yaacob resigned on Oct 13 from the portfolio with immediate effect.

The state assembly session then adjourned sine dine. - Bernama