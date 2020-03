KUALA LUMPUR: DRB-Hicom Bhd has informed that an employee of its subsidiary, DRB-HICOM Auto Solutions Sdn Bhd (DHAS) in Pekan, Pahang has been tested positive with Covid-19.

“The staff contracted the virus from her husband, who was in the contact circle of his superior at work. This superior had attended the tabligh event in late February in Seri Petaling, Selangor,” it said in a statement today.

In turn, DRB-Hicom said the son of the said staff has also been tested positive for the virus.

The contact tracking for both patients are underway and appropriate action such as mandatory and voluntary isolation of people on the list will be enforced.

The areas that require disinfecting related to this discovery have been identified and blocked off and the disinfection procedures will commence soon.

“Both patients are now under the care of a medical facility and we wish both of them, along with the thousands of other Covid-19 patients across the world a speedy recovery,” said DRB-Hicom.

DRB-Hicom’s group of companies are now observing the 14 days Movement Control Order (MCO) announced by the government. The MCO began yesterday and ends on March 31.

“Except for business operations listed, that are part of essential services as listed by the government, all our operations have adopted the work-from-home protocol,” it said, adding that the advent of communications technologies has eased this enforced transition.

DRB-Hicom urge other businesses to do the same in the interest of society at large.

“Our hope is that this global pandemic will ease in the days and weeks ahead,” it said. - Bernama