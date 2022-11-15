One teacher, 14 students sent to hospital after mercury spill

ALOR SETAR: Fourteen students and a teacher of the SK Seri Kulim in Taman Berlian near Kulim were sent to hospital after experiencing itching due to mercury spillage.

Kulim Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Hamizul Azwan Hamdan said an emergency call regarding the incident was received from the school at 11.20 am.

“Eleven personnel from BBP Kulim were deployed to the scene and found there had been a mercury spill on the floor of the school’s laboratory.

“As a result of the spill, a total of five male students and nine female students aged 11 and a female teacher aged 36 suffered itching on the face and hands,“ he said here today.

He said the mercury spill did not affect all the victims directly but they were sent to Kulim Hospital for treatment due to symptoms of itching.

“A clean-up operation was carried out in the affected area and ended at 12.40 pm,“ he said. - Bernama