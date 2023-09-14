One-way free ride from Ipoh to Butterworth on KTM Komuter Utara for two days from Saturday

IPOH: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering free one-way fares for two days for KTM Komuter Utara users from Ipoh, Sungai Siput and Kuala Kangsar stations to Butterworth station, Penang and its intermediate stations starting this Saturday, in conjunction with the operation of the new route.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said the initiative implemented by the Transport Ministry through KTMB was also to facilitate the daily chores of the people in this state for work, shopping, and holiday.

“To further promote and encourage the service, the ministry, the state government and KTMB agreed to offer free one-way fares for two days on Sept 16 and 17.

“This two-day free service offer is limited to one-way travel only from three new stations, namely Ipoh, Sungai Siput and Kuala Kangsar stations to other stations on the KTM Komuter route between Ipoh to Butterworth,“ he said in a statement issued by KTMB today.

He said the KTM Komuter Utara service from Butterworth to Padang Rengas and to the Ipoh station will have a positive impact on Perak, including boosting the growth of the domestic tourism sector.

Saarani said the synergy between the three parties would continue to boost the ‘rail tourism’ industry, especially in making the Visit Perak Year 2024 a success through various plans to attract more tourists to visit the state.

Meanwhile, KTMB said the journey from Butterworth to Ipoh station takes one hour and 56 minutes with an adult fare of RM12.80 one way, while the concession fare for children, senior citizens and the disabled (OKU) is RM6.40 one way.

The first train from Ipoh to Butterworth starts at 4.40 am, while first service from Butterworth to Ipoh is at 5.30 am with the last train operating from Ipoh station at 6.35 pm, and from Butterworth station at 7.10 pm.

The people can get tickets online and plan their journey through the KTMB Mobile (KITS) and MyRailtime applications which can be downloaded through App Store, Play Store and App Gallery.

For any further inquiries on the latest promotions, the public can contact KTMB Call Centre at 03-2267 1200 or visit KTMB’s official social media page. -Bernama