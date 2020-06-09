One-year free licence for hawkers in Labuan

LABUAN: Federal Territories Ministry has agreed to offer free licence through its agency Labuan Corporation to street hawkers for a year beginning this month.

Its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the incentive was aimed at ensuring that low-income groups would survive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m very certain, the low-income earners whose livelihoods depend on selling foods daily had been badly affected by the movement restrictions previously.

“This is similar to moratorium, but this incentive is different which the vendors do not have to pay the licence at all for a year,“ he told reporters today.

Annuar said the licence would be given to locals whether they are housewives, young people or anyone looking to start a business.

“I want the locals to immediately benefit the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) by improving their daily livelihoods.

“I understand the high cost of living here and I asked the Labuan Corporation to issue free hawker licence beginning this month,“ he said.

Annuar had a dialogue session with various business chambers last night at the Wisma Labuan Corporation.

Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Dr Fary Akmal Osman said the free licence is for those selling foods like in front of their house or within the village area. — Bernama