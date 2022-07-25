Ong Ka Chuan denies receiving money from UKSB

PETALING JAYA: Former MCA secretary-general Tan Sri Ong Ka Chuan has denied allegations that he received political funding from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB).

Ong told Malaysiakini that the claims against him were unfair and the accuser should put forth all evidence and details in the public domain as well as submit them to the authorities.

“Please don’t leave out a single word I say. Firstly, I completely deny the allegation. There has to be evidence. You can’t simply say you paid people. You need details such as method of payment and when was the payment.

“Make it clear and then hand it over to the MACC. You can’t simply say ‘I paid you RM1,000’. When did it happen? How did it happen? Please report this (in your article),“ he told Malaysiakini.

Ong was named by former UKSB administrative manager David Tan Siong Sun during the trial against former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.