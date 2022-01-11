Ong Tee Kiat returns on Warisan ticket as Pandan candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: After retiring from the world of politics for five years, former MCA president Tan Sri Ong Tee Keat is back in action in the Pandan parliamentary seat as a Warisan candidate in the 15th general election (GE15).

Ong, 65, was announced as the candidate for the Pandan parliamentary seat by Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at a ceremony to introduce Warisan candidates for peninsula parliamentary seats for GE15 here, today.

He previously held the Ampang parliamentary seat for two terms from 2004 to 2013, after serving four terms from 1989 as Ampang Jaya MP.

When met, Ong said he made the decision to return to the political arena out of concern for the residents of Pandan parliamentary constituency as well as the desire to unite the people regardless of religion and race.

“In addition, this is to show support to my friend (Shafie),“ he said when met by reporters after the ceremony.

At the event, Shafie announced a list of 26 candidates for parliamentary seats and 16 for state seats covering nine states namely Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

Previously, Ong was a member of MCA for 18 years before deciding to join Warisan.

He was Minister of Transport in 2008 and before that he was Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Deputy Minister of Higher Education. - Bernama