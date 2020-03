KOTA KINABALU: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili (pix) said one of his main tasks is to solve issues on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) within six months.

He said MA63 matters were discussed at the first Cabinet meeting yesterday and he hoped that the new government would deal with the matter soon.

Ongkili said the previous government tried to amend Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution but failed, and his task was to get it done within six months.

The previous government failed because it did not include in detail the terms as per MA63 and left it up to interpretation, he told reporters at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on his return from Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The proposed amendment was aimed at restoring to Sabah and Sarawak their status as equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia.

Ongkili, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah president, said besides MA63 matters, he would also focus on solving illegal immigrant issues in Sabah, including citizenship documents.

He said he had told new Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin that the illegal immigrant issue would be solved through open and transparent discussions.

“I’m enthusiastic, confident that we can achieve something we can be proud of for Sabah and Sarawak, problem-solving and of course, coordinating all development projects under the Prime Minister’s Department in both states,“ said Ongkili, the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament.

Ongkili added that his other focus was on getting fair financial allocations for Sabah and Sarawak.

“We hope when all of the grouses and barriers are resolved, Malaysia would be stronger and enriched, and the Federation would be strengthened,“ Ongkili added. — Bernama