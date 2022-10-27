Online application a boon for Alor Gajah residents

ALOR GAJAH: The Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) has developed eight core systems and 31 supporting application systems to ensure residents in the district get the best service.

MPAG chairman Saifuddin Abdul Karim said the digitalisation service system, among others, involved online licence system, booth rental application system, online recruitment system, e-voting system and integrated public complaint system.

“Since it was introduced on June 1, the online service has benefited over 700 users, who saved work time and optimised various application channels and community complaints,” he told a media conference after the ceremony to officiate the new MPAG building by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Ali officiated the new MPAG office here today.

He said that, as such, the MPAG is targeting 50 per cent of traders and members of the public to use the platform for applying and renewing licences as well as channelling complaints of problems in the district until the end of this year.

“The residents sometimes want immediate answers. With this system, the organisation can make decisions immediately, thus shortening the process that was previously done manually,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the MPAG was also carrying out a study and getting feedback from the public regarding the system for improvement.

“In 2021, the MPAG resolved 1,582 complaints covering various categories while as of September this year, 848 complaints have been resolved.

“So we hope with the feedback received regarding this system, it will be more user-friendly and more beneficial to the public,” he said. - Bernama