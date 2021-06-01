Online class hitch for special needs kids

PETALING JAYA: Students across the country are struggling to keep up with their studies, but for special needs children, the challenge can seem insurmountable.

According to experts, many factors that can be easily overcome by their normal peers become barriers for children with special needs.

For instance, it has not been an easy ride for R. Isaac, a nine-year-old with mild autism.

His mother Rosie Arokiam said there have been a few bumps along the way. “I was worried because schools were closed,” she told theSun.

According to Katherine Ho Tsui Mee, founder and president of Persatuan Kebajikan Sinar Cahaya Istimewa, a centre for children with Downs Syndrome and autism in Kuala Lumpur, special needs children find it hard to grasp anything they cannot touch or feel, while mainstream students eventually adapt to learning on screen.

She said this is because special needs children are tactile, hands-on and are visual learners.

“As a result, online lessons are difficult for them. Given that it is also a new routine, naturally it causes anxiety.”

Ho also said screen learning is not suitable because these children have short attention spans and cognitive learning disabilities.

Nonetheless, there are exceptions. Some high-functioning special needs students may love online lessons because they see it as a game.

To overcome such difficulties, she said schools and learning centres could shift away from learning based on indoor and outdoor group activities towards arts and craft.

Institut Masalah Pembelajaran dan Autisme Malaysia acting head of school Chitra Jayarajah said the lockdown has been stressful for parents with special needs children.

She noted that parents may have trouble handling tantrums or keeping their children indoors for lengthy periods since special needs children do not grasp the notion of a pandemic and being “locked up” at home. However, parents and caregivers can help improve the situation by cooperating with teachers to supervise their children.

Chitra said at her institute, children have been given activity packs that they can do at home. However, attempts to follow lessons via Zoom has not brought the desired impact yet.

Teacher Mohd Jeffri Mohaman Hamidi said parents’ attention is divided between their jobs and their children’s education.

He said teachers help by introducing home-based teaching and learning through platforms such as Google Meet, Google Classroom, YouTube live, Kahoot, Quizzes, WhatsApp and Telegram.

“Given that these students are unable to sit still for lengthy periods, their online lessons have been divided into slots of one to two hours, as opposed to two to four hours for mainstream students.”

The teachers’ input has been helpful for some parents.

Rosie said she is thankful that Isaac’s teachers have been giving him homework and advising her on how to handle his tantrums effectively.