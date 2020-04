PETALING JAYA: Cyberspace has become the new classroom as the country battles against Covid-19. But in Sabah, these virtual classes are empty.

Sabah Government Teachers Union president Hussin Basir said the huge digital disparity between Sabah and the rest of the country meant students in the state have no access to online learning.

Hussin said providing the necessary internet connectivity was only half the battle. Most schools do not even have a computer or other similar gadgets.

“Even if the teachers are prepared to offer lessons online, there is no way they can reach their students,” he told theSun yesterday.

Even at school, digital equipment such as laptops are hard to come by.

“Between 80% and 90% of all the students from the 1,297 schools in the state do not have access to a computer,” Hussin said.

“Students in the more developed districts will have a head start so the gap between them and students from poorer areas will widen,” he added.

Teachers are working hard to ensure their students are not left behind by reaching out to them through WhatsApp groups, or having daily engagements with their students through social media platforms.

Hussin said teachers in Sabah are not fully prepared to conduct classes online anyway.

“Honestly speaking, teachers here are not able to execute online teaching. There has been some effort, but mostly it has failed to achieve the desired effect,” he said.

“The main barrier is the absence of ICT facilities, internet access and the lack of funds to ensure access to data for students,” he added.

According to Unesco, as of April 10, a total of 1.6 billion children worldwide have already been hit by school closures in 188 countries.

Nur Sofea Hasmira Azahar, a research analyst at EMIR Research, a think tank focused on strategic policy recommendations, said school closures in Malaysia alone have affected eight million students nationwide.

She said while the Education Ministry has listed online learning platforms like EduwebTV, CikgooTube and Google Classroom based on a survey done on ICT usage and access by the Statistics Department, computer usage in rural areas appears to be behind, at only 54% compared with 77.3% for Malaysians who live in urban areas.