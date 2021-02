PETALING JAYA: Usage of online financial services, including digital assets and cryptocurrencies, has surged during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Luno, a digital asset exchange that allows the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies, saw more than 80,000 new customers in the country in 2020.

Its country manager Aaron Tang told theSun that between its relaunch in 2019 and the last months of 2020, they processed about RM827 million in transactions.

He said the pandemic changed the perception of cryptocurrencies and this prompted its growth.

“In 2020, many institutional investors began to look at Bitcoin as a serious store of value. Today, it’s easier than ever to buy bitcoin as exchange platforms,” he said.

He pointed out that it is important to have regulations in the crypto industry to protect consumers.

“Regulations help lift standards as well as implement barriers to entry for operators with low concern for consumer protection,” he said.

“There’s more work to be done to educate and create awareness when investing in digital assets.

“But cryptocurrency has gained a lot of traction in Malaysia, and we believe it will continue to grow.”

Luno Malaysia also hosts more than 180,000 users and has over 90% of the local regulated digital asset exchange market share.

Jason Chew, managing partner of BitcoinMalaysia.com, which is the largest Facebook cryptocurrency community group with 57,500 members, also attributed the rise in the interest and demand of cryptocurrencies to the pandemic.

“As people are confined during the movement control orders, it is natural for them to find other means of generating new sources of income through computers,” he said.

Chew said the Facebook group is gaining over 300 new members weekly compared to 30 new members per week previously.

He said there are three main ways to generate income in the cryptocurrency market.

First is to invest and hold on to digital assets for the long term as they would continue to see gains.

Second is to trade using currency exchanges by buying and selling digital assets.

Since the market is booming and in need of more talented people, this could also be a way to earn some income, he said on the third approach.

“If Malaysians can mature their knowledge in this area, reputable well-funded projects from around the world will be attracted to give jobs to Malaysians,” Chew said.

However, there is still scepticism about crypto-currencies as people have not fully grasped the concept.

“Beginners should start with Bitcoin before learning other cryptocurrencies such as Ether. Understand what makes Bitcoin special and how it still exists after 12 years,” Chew said.

He warned that scams are likely as people would try to take advantage of the greed and ignorance of others.

He urged newcomers to attend free “Bitcoin for Beginners” webinars organised by the group every fortnight.

Digital payments will aid in the adoption of cryptocurrency once Initial Exchange Offering operators receive their licences from the Securities Commissions, he said.

“We can expect to see more digital assets in Malaysia such as companies issuing tokenised shares and property developers issuing property tokens.”

Cryptocurrencies are digital assets that are based on a distributed ledger enforced by networks of computers called the blockchain.

Bitcoin is now deemed the “digital gold” of the future as its price reached a record high of US$41,973 (RM170,352) in January 2021.