PETALING JAYA: Despite the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO), health and wellness instructors are determined to keep Malaysians in shape, and they are doing this by taking their classes online.

Sisters Pavitrra and Aiswarriya Sugumaran, aged 25 and 28, have taken their yoga and Bharathanatyam, a traditional Indian dance, classes out of a temple into cyberspace.

The sisters, who run the Shiva Shakthi Dance School here, said they had been forced to go online due to the MCO, and fortunately, response has been overwhelming.

“This is the first time we’re conducting classes online and we have 100% attendance,” they told theSun yesterday.

They said by going online, even those feeling under the weather could join the classes.

Pavitrra said certain routines in yoga and Bharathanatyam help to keep a person calm and focused, qualities that are essential in times of crisis. Aiswarriya said the online lessons have been effective because many students were already familiar with the video conferencing platform Zoom, that they use.

“We work as a team. One of us demonstrates the movements and poses while the other monitors the students’ activities,” she said.

One of their students, Thulasi Previnnah, 38, said the online classes have kept her calm and busy in creative ways.

“It keeps me disciplined and I’m glad I get to keep the momentum of my learning going, while my two daughters get to join in the fun too.”

Fitness coach Katherine Hor of WXS, a group of volunteer fitness trainers, said their online project #WXSSelfCareProject has been a huge success.

“We hit our maximum capacity of 100 students on our debut,” she told theSun yesterday.

She said they had to expand their online capacity to cater to the growing number of students.

“The feedback has also been amazing, mainly because people can now follow the class from the comforts of their homes,” she said.

“Many realise the MCO has offered an opportunity for them to live a healthier lifestyle.”

WXS also hosts healthy cooking and snacking classes, health and nutrition talks, personal development classes, and offers a concept overview for newcomers.

To ensure everything runs smoothly, WXS has brought together 50 coaches, as well as a specialised team to handle behind-the-scenes work such as sound checks, lightings and project flow planning.

Maggie Khoo, 31, said joining the #WXSSelfCareProject has given her something to look forward to during the MCO. “I still feel the motivation and interaction online, and I’m living a healthier lifestyle too,” she said.