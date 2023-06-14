Online fraud: Two women among six arrested - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Two women were among six individuals, including a Chinese national, arrested on suspicion of being involved in call centre online fraud activities around Kajang, Selangor, yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the four men and two women, aged 25 to 38, were detained at a house, and police also seized 19 mobile phones, four laptops, two internet routers and a set of house keys.

He said that the results of the investigation found that the call centre was conducting fraudulent online activities, by offering non-existent stock investments in China and targeting Chinese nationals.

“This syndicate uses fake snowball finance accounts on Xueqiu (https://xueqiu.com), which is one of the most popular financial social networks among investors in China, to find victims in that country and then offer online investments.

“All suspects were produced at the Kajang court, for the purpose of applying for a remand order to assist further investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid reminded the public not to work with online fraud syndicates, or make employment at fraud call centres a source of income.

He also urged those with any information related to the call centre activities to contact the Kajang district police headquarters hotline at 03-8911 4242. - Bernama