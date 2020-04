PETALING JAYA: The six-day “Together We Can #TogetherForHumanity” campaign starts at 4pm today.

Some of Malaysia’s finest talents, including R&B singer Nadhira, singer-songwriter Dasha Logan, 2014 Publika Live champion Helloluqman and producer, DJ, composer and singer-songwriter Cuurley, will go live on theSundaily’s facebook platform to generate funds to help the underprivileged affected by the movement control order (MCO) triggered by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Throughout this period, fans and members of the public can donate to the “#TogetherForHumanity” fund which will then channel the funds collected to several causes, namely families and individuals from the B40 income groups as well as musicians who have suffered loss of income.

To donate, fans and members of the public can follow a few simple steps below:

-> Visit twc.thegivingbank.com

-> Click on ‘Donate Now’

-> Select amount

-> Fill out your name, e-mail address, mobile number and then “checkout”

-> Fill up the respective sections with your banking details and click “Pay online”

-> You will be redirected to your online banking page where you will have to key in the verification code sent to your mobile number which is registered to your bank account.

-> Once you have completed step six, do not close the window but wait for a notification indicating the donation was successful.

Alternatively donations can be done via direct deposit to “The Giving Bank Organisation”, CIMB Bank account 8008375268.