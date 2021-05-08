Online gambling: 12 nabbed in Brickfields condo raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 12 individuals, including two Chinese nationals, on suspicion of being involved in an online gambling syndicate during a raid at a condominium in Jalan Kerinchi last night.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the raid was carried out at 10pm together with Bukit Aman’s forensic team and gambling investigation experts from the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters.

He said the investigation revealed that the premises had been operating for a month and was open from 9am to 3am.

“All of them are the operators tasked with finding customers from China through QQ, WeChat and Skype applications before promoting online gambling,” he said in a statement today.

Anuar said all the suspects, aged 17 to 37, including three local women admitted to getting the job through advertisements on Facebook with salary offers of up to RM3,000 according to their expertise.

During the raid, police also seized several laptops, mobile phones and access cards to the premises.

He said all the suspects have been remanded to assist investigations under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama