Online gambling: 13 foreign nationals nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 13 foreign nationals, including five women, in raids on two apartment units used as online gambling call centres in Jalan Kuchai Lama here on Friday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said during the raid conducted between 4 pm and 4.45 pm, police also seized five desktops, five laptops, 14 mobile phones and two routers.

“All the detained foreigners aged between 20 and 36 and are suspected of not having valid travel documents.

“These two premises are allegedly involved in managing and promoting gambling activities, and experts’ analysis of the confiscated items found that there are activities related to online gambling,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Amihizam also urged the public with information about gambling activities or other criminal activities to contact the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-22979222, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or any nearby police station. - Bernama