Online gambling: 21 held including three women - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police nabbed 21 individuals, all locals, suspected of being involved in online gambling activities, at a condominium in Plaza Arkadia, Desa Park City, here on Sunday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the suspects, comprising 18 men and three women, aged between 20 and 45, were arrested at about 3 pm and were found to be targeting victims from Hong Kong.

“The police raid found that the unit was used to promote online gambling activities, using the gambling website platform www.Aeclub365.com. The syndicate is believed to have started operations in February, operating 12 hours a day, from noon.

“Eight of the suspects had criminal records. One of them, aged 35, served as the syndicate’s supervisor, whereas the others were customer service officers,” he said in the press conference at the Sentul district police headquarters (IPD), here today.

He said that the supervisor received a salary of RM10,000, whereas the customer service officers, who were tasked with finding about five players or customers per day through WhatsApp and Facebook, received about RM4,000.

“After players are found, they will be instructed to deposit money into the gambling account provided to obtain a credit value, to enable them to gamble on any relevant online gambling application platform.

“Each customer needs to deposit a minimum of HK$100 to register as a member. The syndicate had successfully received a profit of around HK$600,000 (RM336,314.35) in one month of operations,“ he said.

Beh said that police seized various items among which were 21 computers and 65 handphones, with an estimated worth of RM400,000.

According to him, all the suspects have been placed under a four-day remand, until tomorrow.

He also called on the public to channel any information regarding suspicious activities to the Sentul IPD at 03-4048 2222. - Bernama