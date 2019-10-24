Online gambling: 26 Chinese nationals nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have discovered an online gambling syndicate that offered related activities via the TikTok and WeChat applications following the arrest of 26 Chinese nationals in Seri Kembangan yesterday.

Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said during the 11 pm raid, 24 men and two women, aged 16 to 42, were involved in online gambling activities using the two applications.

“They are deceiving gamblers in China by saying that the chances of winning are high,” he said when contacted today.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the syndicate had been operating for about three months and every gambling transaction was conducted in Chinese yuan.

“They collect between RM20,000 and RM25,000 daily and during the raid police also seized various items such as nine sets of computers, three laptops and 28 mobile phones,” he said.

Rohaimi said all detainees were taken to the Serdang district police headquarters and the case was being investigated under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. — Bernama