JOHOR BARU: Johor police have arrested 533 individuals through 307 raids against illegal online gambling activities in the state since January until May this year.

State police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said those detained included 318 caretakers of the premises concerned, and the seizure included 522 mobile phones, 20 tablets, a laptop, a computer and cash of RM99,560.

“The Johor police have conducted operation against all types of gambling, especially online gambling, even during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period,” he told reporters, here, today.

Ayob Khan said last month alone, the Johor police conducted 25 raids, which resulted in the arrest of 57 individuals, aged between 20 and 37, and seizure of 59 mobile phones as well as cash of RM14,827.

He said 44 of them, including 29 foreign nationals, were taken action under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA).

Members of the public with information on illegal gambling activities are urged to contact the Johor police operations room at 07-2254074. - Bernama