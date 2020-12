KUALA LUMPUR: Five Chinese nationals were arrested on suspicion of operating an online gambling call centre in Taman Sri Sentosa, here, yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said all suspects, comprising three men and two women, were arrested in a raid at Riverville Residency at 6.50pm.

“The police also seized eight laptops, one computer set, 42 various brands of mobile phones and 18 external drives, as well as other electronic devices,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said all the suspects were taken to the Brickfields district police headquarters for further actions and the case is being investigated under the Common Gambling House Act 1952 and the Immigration Act 1959/1963.-Bernama