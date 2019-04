KUALA LUMPUR: The police detained 26 Chinese citizens, including four women, who are believed to be members of an online gambling syndicate at a luxury bungalow in Taman Hill View, Ampang, near here today.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence / Operation) deputy chief ACP Mohamad Abd Hamid said all the suspects, aged between 21 and 43, were arrested in an operation which began at about 11.30am.

“We also seized 329 mobile phones, three laptops and a (desktop) computer believed to be used to promote online gambling activities to clients in China,“ he said when met by reporters at the site.

He said preliminary investigations found that all members of the syndicate were offered jobs here with salaries of almost RM5,000 a month, and were placed in a rented bungalow which had been turned into a gambling operations centre two months ago.

He said the syndicate usually shifted from one place to another to evade the authorities and to prevent their activities from being detected.

Mohamad said the syndicate was able to receive bets amounting to at least RM48 million a day, while the total profit was still being determined.

He said the detainees were taken to the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters for further action. — Bernama