Online gambling equipment found in burning apartment unit

KUALA LUMPUR: Eighteen computers and 16 computer monitors, believed to be used for online gambling purposes, were found in an apartment that caught fire in Taman Pertama, Cheras here last night.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamad Zon said the police were informed of the discovery by the Fire and Rescue Department at about midnight during the fire-fighting operation.

He said the fire broke out at the kitchen of the apartment unit.

Acting on the information, a police team went to the location, but found no one in the apartment unit, he said in a statement here today.

Mohamed Mokhsein said the police also found 18 keyboards, 16 cellphones, nine computer mice, five routers and two modems at the apartment unit.

He said preliminary investigation found that the unit was leased to a man of Chinese nationality for the past two months.

The police have opened an inquiry paper on the case, he added.

In another development, a team from the Sungai Besi police station arrested three Bangladeshi men and seized three gambling simulator machines in a raid at Medan Niaga Tasik Damai, Sungai Besi at 11.30pm yesterday.

Also seized at the premises, believed to be in operation since two days ago, were three simulator machine top-up cards, a notebook and RM400, he added. — Bernama