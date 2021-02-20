Online gambling premises raided after operating for a week

KUALA LUMPUR: An online gambling premises in Bandar Puchong Jaya here which began operation last week was busted after a raid by the police yesterday evening.

The premises at a shophouse was raided by an Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism Unit (D7) team from Serdang at about 6.50 pm. Serdang police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said two men, an Indonesian and a Myanmar national, believed to be caretakers of the premises were picked up.

According to him, also nabbed were nine men including two Bangladesh nationals who were clients at the premises and police also seized 18 laptops as well as RM465 in cash.

“investigations found the premises was operating from 10am to 8pm and had received daily profits of about RM2,000 to RM3,000. A warrant was also issued to search the place by police in 2019,” he told reporters at the location today.

Razali said the Subang Jaya City Council had closed down and sealed the premises before and all men arrested aged between 26 and 71 were taken to Serdang police headquarters for further action. -Bernama