KLANG: An online gambling syndicate headed by a Chinese national, operating from a semi-detached house in Bandar Parklands here was busted when police raided the venue today.

Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) Principle Assistant Director SAC Rohaimi Md Isa said nine Chinese nationals, including a woman, aged between 20 and 40 years, were detained in a raid at about 5.30pm today.

“Also detained was a local man who was the middleman in these activities.

“Early investigations found that the syndicate targeted Chinese nationals as well as locals who could speak Mandarin where most of the transactions between the syndicate and the players were through the WeChat application Platform 168,” he told reporters at the house here last night.

Rohaimi said police had carried out surveillance work for two weeks found that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to manipulate the customers to gain the profits easily.

He added that the syndicate would use its own members to dominate the online gambling and attract players. — Bernama