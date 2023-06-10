Online gambling syndicate smashed, 14-year-old among seven nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: An online gambling and scam syndicate has been busted with the arrest of seven males including a 14-year-old boy from two condominium units in Salat Selatan here.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaludin (pix) said the condominium units served as call centres for the syndicate’s operations, which raked in about RM13 million a month.

A team from the Cheras commercial crime investigation division raided the place at 1 pm yesterday and arrested the suspects, he said in a statement today.

“In the raid, police seized various equipment like four units of monitors, eight CPU units, 18 handphones and three modems believed used for online cheating activities.

“Preliminary investigations show that the syndicate also used the premises for promoting online gambling which targeted Malaysians and foreigners,“ he said.

He said the suspects, aged between 14 and 40, had been remanded for four days until Oct 9 for investigation under Sections 120(B) and 420 of the Penal Code and Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Zam Halim urged anyone with information on suspicious activities to contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station. -Bernama