UNABLE to place bets at the usual outlets or with illegal bookies following the suspension of draws by legal number forecast operators (NFOs) since the imposition of movement restrictions in March, punters have gone online to get their “fix”.

According to a report in Oriental Daily News yesterday, two Cambodia-based gambling websites conduct daily number forecast draws with payouts higher than what are offered by licenced NFOs in Malaysia.

Due to the higher payouts, many punters have made a beeline for the two websites via an app downloaded onto their handphones.

A punter familiar with online betting, identified only as Chen in the news report, pointed out that there is no lack of channels for betting despite the suspension of businesses of NFOs and their underground counterparts.

Online betting is one such channel, said Chen, adding that the two betting websites favoured by Malaysian punters are hosted in Cambodia.

“The two gambling websites have their own Facebook pages to provide instructions on how to download the required app and place bets.

“Basically, punters have to instal an app on their smartphones and register an account with the host.”

Chen disclosed that all transactions – bets as well as payouts – go through a bank account that is tied to the betting account.

“It only takes 15 minutes to open a betting account,” he said.

Although placing bets online is fast and easy for most, Chen said some punters, particularly senior citizens, who are averse to anything involving the internet, prefer to deal with runners or bookies for gambling syndicates.

“For certain people, the best bet is to put their trust in someone they know,” said a former bookie of an online gambling syndicate.

“Some elderly folk are worried that they might not get their winnings if they win. They still prefer to place bets with a familiar face.”

The daily found that the payouts for the first three 4D prizes (big) are RM500, RM50 and RM25 more respectively compared with the legal ones.

Online gaming syndicates the winners now