Online investment scam: Cops nab 11 foreigners in Bukit Bintang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 11 foreign nationals, including five women, on suspicion of conducting activities relating to online stock investment scam in five condominium units in Bukit Bintang here, yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the suspects comprised six Chinese men and four women as well as an Indonesian woman, all aged between 23 and 47 years.

He said police also confiscated 26 mobile phones of various brands, two laptops, three modems, 10 bank cards, and RM53,678 in cash as well as several foreign currencies in the raid at about 4pm.

“Investigations revealed that all suspects were from two different syndicates that have been active for the past two years by renting the condominium units at a monthly rate of RM18,000 to RM30,000 each,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Zainal said the syndicates were targeting victims from China by offering online stock investments and non-existent investments.

He said all suspects were remanded for four days until Feb 2 and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. -Bernama