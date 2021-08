KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), in collaboration with the Singapore police, arrested three Malaysian men on suspicion of being involved in an international online job scam syndicate during a raid at a luxury condominium in Taman Desa Skudai, Johor Bahru last Thursday.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said based on investigation, the syndicate started its operation since last June and used the social media, such as Instagram and Facebook, to offer job opportunities, including as company agents, to buy goods through the e-dagang platform.

“The purchase is believed to increase the rating of the products and sales value of related companies with promise of daily income of between RM200 to RM300.

“Those who are interested to join will then receive a message via WhatsApp containing links to the items to be purchased, and told that after making the purchase, they will be reimbursed with the same amount of their purchase and a commission of five to eight percent.

“However, after the purchase is made, no reimbursement payment or commission was received by the victims, instead, the victims were told to make other payments to a mule account, purportedly for processing fee, tax penalty, foreign exchange rate, etc,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin said the victim only realised they had been conned when the payment promised to them did not come.

“Based on the seizures made, it is believed that this syndicate is linked to 95 police reports lodged by victims in Singapore , involving losses amounting to SGD690,000 and at least one police report in Malaysia involving a loss of RM21,700,“ he added.

On the three suspected, aged between 21 and 27, who were arrested, he said their role was to transfer money from the mule account to e-wallet accounts given by the syndicate.

“They are required to make cryptocurrency (usdt) purchases and received a 0.2 percent commission with an estimated value of SGD 600 per day,” he added.

He said the Malaysia police and the Singapore police are working to track down the remaining members of the syndicate.

In the raid, police also seized two units of laptops, seven units of mobile phones, 12 ATM cards, two units of routers and several related documents,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Section 4 of the Computer Crimes Act 1997, as well as under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

Mohd Kamarudin advised the public to always be careful and take the necessary precautionary measures to avoid falling prey to such fraudulent activities.

“Contact the CCID Scam Response Center at 03-26101559/1599 if you have any doubts or information regarding commercial criminal activities,“ he said. — Bernama