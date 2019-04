PETALING JAYA: A job seeker who responded to an advertisement on Facebook ended up with three police cases against him. The 33-year-old victim, who only wanted to be known as Lim, said he was accused of being involved in a suspicious transaction involving RM30,000.

Lim spoke to the press about his problem during a press conference called by MCA public complaints bureau chief Datuk Seri Michael Chong at Wisma MCA in Kuala Lumpur today.

Lim said he applied for the job online last November and was contacted by a person in charge, who went by the name Marco, several days later for an interview.

The interview was held at a mamak restaurant in Seri Kembangan. Marco offered him a job as a project sales executive with a RM3,500 salary and 0.5% sales commission. Lim was told that the business involved an online casino.

On Dec 26, Lim was contacted by a person referring to himself as Sky Tan, who asked for a meeting with him. Tan asked Lim to provide six bank accounts along with ATM cards, account numbers and PINs.

Lim said he could only provide Tan with two bank accounts with the ATM cards and banking details.

Tan told Lim that his job was to remove money banked into the two accounts by customers. He had to report to Tan each time he made a withdrawal.

On Jan 2, Tan instructed Lim to be on standby at a bank in Petaling Jaya as a transaction was expected. Lim was to withdraw the money, but he decided not to because he grew suspicious with the dealings of the online casino. He left the job.

Lim then received a phone call on Jan 21 from a bank informing him his account had been flagged for probable illegal transactions. On the next day, another bank informed him that there were two suspicious transactions — two deposits of RM10,000 and RM2,000, which were withdrawn on the same day.

He lodged a police report on Jan 23 after failing to contact Tan. On March 22, Lim received a phone call from the police saying there were three reports lodged against him involving RM30,000.