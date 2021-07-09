Online or offline, teachers determined to make PdPR interesting

KUALA LUMPUR: To the general public, home-based Learning and Teaching (PdPR), is simply an online learning method through the Zoom application, Google Meet, Google Classroom or Skype.

The fact is, PdPR can also be implemented ‘manually’, like distributing modules directly to students, especially for schools in the rural and remote areas that do not have access to devices and networks.

A teacher at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Pulau Carey Timur, Selangor , R. Viloshena, 37, said that during the early implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) last year, the school used the PdPR method in a modular manner with the subject teachers giving the softcopy modules to class teachers.

She said the class teachers would then send the modules to the school’s Senior Administrative Assistant who would then print and place the modules at the school guard house to be picked up by the students’ parents.

However, she said some parents did not take the module, prompting the teachers to try another approach this year by going to the students’ houses to send the modules.

“Apart from that, I also record my lessons on Powerpoint and then upload it onto YouTube and send the link to the students so that they can watch it at any time.

“I also use Kahoot !, Quizziz and liveworksheet.com to provide interactive exercises for my students, as well as the Project -Based Learning approach,” she said when met by Bernama.

Another teacher, Noor Azlinda Shuhaimi, 37, of Sekolah Kebangsaan Rtb Bukit Changgang in Banting, Selangor, said she started ‘video lessons’ since the early implementation of MCO in March last year as online applications such as Google Meet were less effective as due to poor Internet access and some students not having the necessary devices.

“I started with basic grammar for all ages and then make the teaching materials according to the textbook syllabus. All my ‘video lessons’ are uploaded onto the YouTube channel, and then I give students the assignments via WhatsApp and the students will send them back to me personally to be checked.

“Through these video lessons that I produced and uploaded onto YouTube, my students can have their lessons anytime and anywhere. I also insert the use of password for each lesson so that I can track students who do not follow the lessons,“ she added.

Noor Azlinda, who is known as ‘Teacher Linda’ on YouTube and had been invited to be a panel at a webinar to share her ‘video lessons’ by the Selangor State Education Department, said the response from the students was good with them asking for more.

“My advice to teachers is that we have to continue to explore various ways so that students can catch up and grasp what we want to convey. We can also do a live lesson like through Google Meet, but it has to depend on the background of our students because not everyone can join.

“As teachers, we know better what way is appropriate for our students,” she added.

-Bernama