Online payment gateway iPay88 reports possible security breach

PETALING JAYA: Renowned payment gateway iPay88 confirmed today that customers’ card data may have been potentially compromised after a cybersecurity incident.

The company said that it initiated an investigation and brought in relevant experts to contain the issue after the discovery on May 21.

The containment process was successfully completed and no further suspicious activity has been detected since July 20.

“To ensure the continued safety of the card data, we have implemented various new measures and controls to strengthen the system’s security against any further incidents,” said iPay88 in a statement released today.

The company added that an investigation is currently ongoing.