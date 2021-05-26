Online petition and call for Tajuddin to step down

PETALING JAYA: There are growing calls for the removal of Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman(pix) as Prasarana chairman.

On top of online petition for Tajuddin to step down, Klang MP Charles Santiago said he should be terminated.

“This guy is an unmitigated disaster,” he said in a statement today. “The Prasarana chairman had the cheek to joke about the collision, smilingly saying one train kissed another.

“This man must be sacked immediately for not just lacking empathy but for failing to do his job.”

Santiago also said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s indication of driver negligence as cause for the collision is suspect.

“Is he trying to divert responsibility from Prasarana and Tajuddin? If it’s true that the driver switched directions, why wasn’t the control centre aware of this? Why weren’t any warning given to the passenger train?

“And wasn’t the track circuit, which allows railway signalling systems to operate semi-automatically by displaying signals for trains to slow down or stop in the presence of occupied track ahead of them, working?” Santiago added.

He said it is easy to blame the driver, but the question to ask is who is actually responsible for this accident.

“We need an independent team of experts to conduct impartial investigations to ensure such collisions do not happen again,” he added.