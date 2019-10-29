Online police cadet recruitment draws record 37,115 applicants

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received overwhelming response to their cadet police recruitment through their new e-intake initiative that enabled online applications.

In just over a month, police have received to date 37,115 applications. That is six times more than the 6,000 vacancies available for the 2020 police force intake.

There are more women applicants for the officer’s or inspector category than men.

Under the new system, applicants are no longer required to obtain application forms from police stations and make manual submissions.

The applications are filled and submitted online before successful and shortlisted candidates are notified by the police.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor, who officially launched the initiative in Bukit Aman today, said he appreciated the efforts of the police management department for constantly finding ways to develop new mechanisms to improve the police intake system.

He said for the position of inspector, police received 11,321 applications, 5,851 from women and 5,470 from men. For the position of constable, there were 22,441 applicants with 10,753 women and 11,688 men.

Mazlan said as for the position of male support constable, 3,353 applications were received.

He said applicants by ethnicity were 28,642 Malays, 452 Chinese, 1,094 Indians and 6,927 miscellaneous races, including Sabahans and Sarawakians.

“I am proud to see that the police profession is close to the hearts of the people. There are those who have applied multiple times even though they possess academic qualifications higher than what is required for the position,“ he said.

Those interested in applying for the police force may do so at https://epengambilanpdrm.rmp.gov.my and closing date for the latest intake is Nov 8.