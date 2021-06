KUALA LUMPUR: The sale of Covid-19 vaccines online as advertised on social media sites is a fraud perpetrated by a syndicate, said Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.

“It is a scam as this syndicate does not have a supply of vaccines. If they (claim to) have a bottle of the vaccine liquid, it is a bluff.

“I wish to stress that vaccines are not goods which can be sold just like that as the product is very sensitive and exclusive, requiring a high level of security,” he said.

Abd Jalil said Covid-19 vaccines could not be sold indiscriminately because vaccination is based on MySejahtera registrations and the public needs to obtain vaccine injections according to appointments.

He said this when speaking to reporters after conducting a working visit to the CID’s D3 Division of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) and the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) at Menara KPJ here today.

Police had earlier made several series of arrests linked to the vaccine syndicate here and the cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“As such, I appeal to the public not to be easily duped by promotions of vaccine sale on social media,” he said.

Abd Jalil said certain parties were taking advantage of the situation to make fast bucks as they knew some people were stressed by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.- Bernama