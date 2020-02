SHAH ALAM: Pet owners should exercise caution in purchasing medication for their domestic creatures online, particularly controlled veterinary drugs such as antibiotics and anti-mange medication in the form of tablets and injections.

Dr Salehatul Khuzaimah, who runs two veterinary clinics expressed concern over the existence of online retailers that peddle medicines on the net.

She highlighted a drug called “Magic All In One” that is touted as a cure-all for all ailments affecting pets.

It is widely available online and according to the retailers’ advertising spiel, one tablet is all your sick pet needs to be cured of flu, diarrhoea and a host of other illnesses.

Apparently, a private-sector employee, who only wanted to be known as Amri, bought it for his six-month-old cat which had been unwell for several days.

After the feline was given the “magical” pill, its condition worsened and it developed convulsions. Moving forward, the cat could not be saved as its organs had failed.

Veterinary doctor Salehatul Khuzaimah Mohamad Ali said in her 11-year practice, she has handled many cases where pet owners like Amri tried to treat their sick pets with veterinary drugs purchased online before their condition worsened.

“It’s shocking when they tell me they bought the medications via the Internet. I had a case of a cat that went blind after its owner administered an eye drop that was purchased online,” she said and assured it was not the competition that veterinary doctors are worried about but the fate of the animals.

She said in the field of veterinary medicine, there is no such thing as a single drug that can cure all diseases.

The treatment regime for sick animals varies from disease to disease. The animal must first be examined by a veterinary doctor before prescribing any medication.

“Over dosage can damage the liver and kidneys as most medicines are processed by these organs,” she stressed, adding that ‘Magic All In One’ is actually a strong antibiotic that can only be administered in special cases and by a doctor.

“Since not all diseases are caused by bacteria, antibiotics shouldn’t be used for just about any ailment. Some (diseases) are caused by viruses and fungi. Some are caused by allergies. For instance, if your cat’s flu is due to an allergy, it doesn’t need antibiotics,” she added.

The doctor urges the authorities to monitor the web and take stern action against those retailing veterinary medications as misusing drugs to the point of causing harm to pets is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 that was enforced in July 2017. — Bernama