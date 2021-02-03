Online scam syndicate crippled

KUALA LUMPUR: A syndicate recruiting bank account mules for online scammers was crippled by police with the arrest of 10 people.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said yesterday the suspects, aged between 27 and 52, comprised seven men and three women.

He said since April last year, the suspects had been seeking bank account mules on social media such as Facebook, by making attractive cash offers for “rental” of automated teller machine (ATM ) cards.

Beh said on recruiting the mules, the suspects would then hand over the ATM cards to scam syndicates, and get paid between RM1,000 and RM2,000 for each card.

He said the mules are paid commissions of between RM300 and RM500 for cash deposits received in their bank account.

“The ATM cards are used by Macau scam syndicates to withdraw the takings it received from victims in various schemes it pulled off. With the arrest of the suspects, we have solved 10 cases in the Klang Valley and 16 in other states.”

Police seized 16 ATM cards, 60 mobile phone SIM cards, mobile phones and computers.

He urged those with information to contact Sentul police at 03-4048 2222 or the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999.