Online scams form bulk of 2022 commercial crime cases in Pahang

KUANTAN: Online scams comprised 1,694 cases or 82.5 per cent of the total 2,052 commercial crime cases involving losses of over RM53 million recorded by Pahang police throughout last year.

The losses incurred due to the online fraud cases amounted to RM34.7 million, Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said, adding that the people targeted most as victims were traders and those in the education sector, with 196 and 111 cases, respectively.

The total number of commercial crime cases for 2021 was 1,741, involving losses amounting to RM57 million, he told a press conference. Also present was Pahang Police deputy chief Datuk Abdul Razak Mohd Yusoff.

Ramli said 993 or 48.4 per cent of the total number of commercial crime cases had culminated in prosecution.

“It can be said that daily Pahang police receive reports of online scams despite the numerous reminders and awareness campaigns. Many of the victims are women and other individuals aged between 17 and 40.

“We advise the people to be extra cautious when getting telephone calls from unidentified individuals and to check with the police or relevant agencies,” he said.

He also said that the police continued to step up crime prevention and revealed to the public the latest modus operandi of the scam syndicates.

Ramli also touched on the accident statistics and said that the number of road accidents in Pahang had risen to 22,512 in 2022 compared to 15,100 in 2021.

The highest number of cases by district was in Kuantan (9,053 cases), followed by Bentong (3,261), Temerloh (2,406), Maran (1,253), Pekan (1,238), Rompin (1,063), Raub (964), Cameron Highlands (923), Bera (906), Lipis (851) and Jerantut (594), he said.

“On average, 62 accidents were reported daily in 2022, with accidents involving cars making up the highest, at 16,675,” he said.

He said 89 cases of car theft were reported in 2022, up by 20 from 2021, with the thefts occurring frequently in rural areas.

He also said that the police made 12,659 arrests related to drug offences in 2022 and seized drugs valued at over RM31.7 million, up from the 10,547 arrests and seizure of drugs valued at RM19.2 million in 2021.

Ramli said seven police officers were dismissed from service last year, compared to 14 in 2021, for involvement in drug-related activities and misconduct. - Bernama