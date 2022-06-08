Online seller pleads guilty to making false police report

KOTA BHARU: An online seller pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today for making a false police report at the Kubang Kerian Police Station last Sunday.

Muhammad Hadiq Hamdi Mohd Suhaimi, 23, made the plea after the charge against him was read out before the Court Registrar, Tuan Ruzuaini Tuan Lah.

The accused was charged with making a false report at 12.37 pm by claiming he had been robbed by two men of RM6,000 on Saturday (June 4) behind a bank near Kubang Kerian.

The charge was framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term of up to six months or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

The court allowed bail at RM2,000 with one surety and fixed July 24 for sentencing.

Deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Shariffuddin prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Nik Nazriani Ab Rahman from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama