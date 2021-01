PETALING JAYA: An online “google” survey that is circulating around to find out if you are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination is a scam.

The form sighted by theSun specifically refers to residents of Seremban district.

A Negri Sembilan State Health Department (JKNNS) spokesman told theSun today that the form was indeed fake.

“JKNNS does not allow the survey to be done through whatsapp or Facebook,” it said.

The form claimed to be from Seremban District Health Office targeted senior citizens above 60 living in Seremban district with specific illnesses including diabetes, hypertension, asthma , obese and tuberculosis.

It also mentioned that the personal information received like your full name, ID, home address will be used for planning and implementation of the Covid-19 vaccine in phases.

What’s more convincing is that the form even listed nearby government clinics in the district for the person to choose.