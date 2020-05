PUTRAJAYA: All teaching and learning (PdP) programmes at all public universities (UA) and private institutions of higher learning (IPTS) must be conducted online, with no face-to-face lessons allowed, until Dec 31.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), in a statement today, said, however, exceptions would be given to five categories of students who needed to return to campus in order to resume PdP programmes.

It said permission would be given to post-graduate students in the ‘research mode’ to resume their research immediately.

“This flexibility is only allowed to students who are required to physically present at laboratory, workshops, design studios or requiring specialised equipment to conduct their research,” the ministry said.

The remaining four categories of students include the final year or final semester students under the certificate, diploma and bachelor’s degree-levels who are required to carry out clinical work, practical training, laboratory, workshop, design studio, or in need of specialised equipment, and they are allowed to conduct PdP in their campuses from July 1.

An exception is also given for final year or final semester students who do not have required access and without any conducive environment to carry out PdP online. These students are allowed to return to their respective campuses from July 1, and to use campus infrastructure for online PdP.

The ministry has also given an exception to students with special needs pursuing the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes at polytechnics and community colleges who require face-to-face guidance in implementing PdP due to learning problems and they are allowed to return to campus beginning Aug 1.

An exception is also given to all new intake students for the 2020/2021 academic session at all UA, IPTS, polytechnics and community colleges for the certificate, foundation and diploma level for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders and bachelor’s degree programme for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) leavers with the admission will be carried out in stages.

The ministry said that the admission of certificate and diploma students at polytechnics and community colleges to start on July 1.

Admission for foundation, certificate, diploma and bachelor’s degree at IPTS will begin on July 1; and for foundation and diploma students at UA it will be from Aug 1.

For bachelor’s degree and post-graduate research mode students at the UA and the IPTS, the admission will begin on Oct 1.

The ministry also said that the implementation of academic activities in campuses must be in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to prioritise safety measures and social distancing.

These regulations are subject to directives from the authorities from time to time, it said. - Bernama