BUTTERWORTH: Only 721 out of 65,824 digital library users in the state access e-Books, according to Penang Public Library Corporation’s (PPAPP) 2018 statistics.

State Youth and Sports Committee chairman, Soon Lip Chee said the factors for the low figure could be lack of awareness on the electronic reading resources and the lack of reading habit among the public.

“As technology continues to advance, Malaysians are encouraged to read e-Books for convenience and interactivity purposes.

“The e-Books platform is not only for youths, but people of all ages are all welcome and encouraged to learn to use these electronic reading materials,” he told reporters, here, today.

Earlier, Soon attended the launch of Digital Hub @ PPAPP which serves as a platform for library users to access up to 13,000 e-Books, 70,000 journals and five million articles online from 13 main databases, including Bernama Infolink, Emerald Backfiles and Score A programme.

The Digital Hub is equipped with eight tablets, six computers and a large touch screen, besides high-speed Internet connection for library users to access the online resources.

“These online resources are free and can be accessed via any device, while some online databases have their own smartphone apps,” said Soon.

He noted that online resources would continue to expand in future, but there were still very few people who were effectively using the platform as of today.

“We hope to continuously promote reading of e-Books among Malaysians who should find this online platform useful,” he said.

To access the online materials, visit www.penanglib.gov.my. — Bernama