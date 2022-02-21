Only 14 per cent of Sabahans have taken booster shots - Masdi

KOTA KINABALU: Only about 14 per cent of Sabahans have taken their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots so far, says state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

As such, Masidi called on the public to immediately get their jabs at the nearest health clinic and at booster dose vaccination centers that will be opened throughout Sabah.

“People are encouraged to get a booster dose, as it has been proven to reduce severe symptoms, and even reduce the risk of death due to COVID-19 infection,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state COVID-19 official spokesperson, said based on the data, of the 44 individuals who died at a location outside a healthcare facility due to COVID-19 between Jan 1 to Feb 17 in Sabah, 42 had not received the booster dose.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 99.69 per cent of the 4,755 daily COVID-19 cases today were from categories 1 and 2, while there were eight cases in category 3; category 4 (six); and category 5 (one). - Bernama