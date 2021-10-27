Only 1.6% of 6,148 new Covid-19 cases from categories 3, 4, 5 — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 1.6 percent, or 101 of the 6,148 new Covid-19 cases reported today, comprised patients in categories three, four, and five, said Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

Category three refers to individuals with pneumonia, category four needs oxygen assistance and category five requires respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the remaining 6,047 cases, or 98.4 percent were from categories one and two, which were asymptomatic or mild.

“Of the total new cases, 6,127 cases involved local transmission, while 21 were imported cases, making the cumulative Covid-19 cases in Malaysia now 2,448,372,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 cases in the country today.

He added that a total of 7,595 recovered cases were reported today, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 2,347,985.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said that nine new clusters had been identified, with six of them involving workplace clusters, one cluster each for the community, high-risk groups and education.

He added that there were 563 cases being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 292 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

Apart from that, the infectivity rate or Rt nationwide today is 0.91, with Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan recording the highest Rt rate of 1.02, while Labuan is the only area that recorded a zero infection rate.

Detailed information on the current situation of Covid-19 infection and transmission in the country will be uploaded to the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data will be updated at 12 midnight daily. — Bernama