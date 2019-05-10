Only 20% of firefighters allowed Raya leave: DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has allowed only 20% of more than 14,000 firefighters nationwide to go on leave in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration next month.

Its director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid (pix) said that similar to the previous years, the remaining 80% of firefighters would be on duty during the festive season.

“JBPM does not allow more than 20% of its officers and personnel to go on leave, which means those who went on leave last year will not be allowed to go on leave this year. We have set it as such so that every fire station will have adequate personnel to serve during the festive celebration.

“We will also carry out patrols in certain locations as well as to intensify the safety campaigns especially on fire incidents during this festive season,” he told reporters at the Smart Home, Safe Home forum here today.

Mohammad Hamdan said senior officers returning to their hometown were also asked to visit the nearest fire station to motivate firefighters on duty apart from to enliven the celebration.

In another development, Hamdan said that his department has yet to be informed if all 495 of 1,267 registered tahfiz centres nationwide facing fire risks have already complied with the criteria set.

“I believe the process is ongoing because they realise it’s something very important to emphasise,” he said. — Bernama