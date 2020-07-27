Only 20 people per open house on Aidiladha (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Only 20 people will be allowed at an open house at any one time during the coming Hari Raya Aidladha celebrations. However, people can travel to their hometown as interstate travel is permitted.

In announcing the standard operating procedures (SOP) for Hari Raya, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said those under mandatory home quarantine were not allowed to receive visitors.

“Those under home quarantine are prohibited from leaving their homes, returning to their hometowns, or from joining Aidiladha prayers,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

A maximum of 10 animals can be sacrificed at each location and there is a ratio of 20 people per sacrificed animal for the ritual.

“This is also dependent on the size of the area involved. If an area is only able to fit six animals, they cannot bring more into the compound.

“The government encourages that the sacrifice be conducted at slaughter houses under the purview of the Department of Veterinary Services, or at licensed private slaughter houses,” he added.