SHAH ALAM: Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has redistributed water supply and managed to reduce the number of affected areas due to a main bursting in Setia Alam at 9am yesterday.

Customer Relations and Communications Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said the redistribution had reduced the number to 35 in Klang and Kuala Langat, as compared to 84 areas previously.

“The 1,800-mm pipeline repair work was already 20% completed by 9pm,“ he said in a statement here.

The affected areas in Klang are Bandar Klang (Batu 1 to 3, Jalan Meru), Bandar Parklands, Glenmarie Cove, Glenn Cruise, Jalan Kapar Batu 1 to 5, Jalan Pelabuhan Utara, Jalan Raja Lumu, Jalan Kastam, Jalan Kem, Jalan Limbungan, Jalan Syahbandar, Kampung Kastam, Kampung Pulau Indah and Kampung Telok Gong.

The other areas include Taman Berkeley/Eng Ann, Taman Sri Andalas, Kampung Keretapi, Pangsapuri Sri Perantau, North Port, Pulau Indah Industrial area Phase 1 and 2, Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, Perumahan Bandar Sultan Sulaiman Phase 1, 2 and 3, all of Batu Belah and Teluk Kapas, all of Industrial area of Bandar Sultan Sulaiman and Perdana Industrial Park, all of Industrial area of Bukit Raja Selatan, all of Perepat, Sementa, Sungai Putus, Jalan Goh Hock Huat, Sungai Sireh, Taman Sentosa and Wisma Polis Marin Pulau Indah.

In Kuala Langat, the areas affected are Batu 9 Kebun Baru, Eco Sanctuary, Jalan Sijangkang Utama, Kampung Medan, Sijangkang Batu 7 to Batu 9, Taman Perwira, Taman Seri Medan, Taman Sijangkang Jaya and Tropicana Aman.

Abdul Raof said relief water tankers had been mobilised and that the utility had activated five local service centres and three public tanks for the convenience of the public to get water supply.

He added that the status of the unscheduled water supply disruption will be updated from time to time and users can go to www.syabas.com.my website or via the Selangor Air app as well as the agency’s Facebook page for further information. - Bernama