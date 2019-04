PETALING JAYA: Only 35 out of the 200,000 e-hailing vehicles in operation have been brought to Puspakom for their vehicles to be inspected said Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Shukor Ismail.

The computerised vehicle inspection company chief advised e-hailing drivers to bring their vehicles for inspection before the July 2, 2019 deadline to avoid being caught in a bottleneck situation.

“Puspakom’s existing vehicle inspection capacity, operation system, comprehensive infrastructure and extensive inspection network nationwide is ready to undertake the task.

“In Puspakom we take only vehicle inspections. The rest, such as insurance are done by others. On that aspect in terms of capacity we are ready, as stated in our response to the statement issued by Grab,” he told reporters after a media briefing in conjunction with e-hailing Open Day Session on vehicle inspection at Puspakom headquarters here today.

Shukor added Puspakom had 56 permanent inspection centres, as well as a fleet of mobile inspection units and over 30 vehicle inspection visiting sites.

“Nineteen Puspakom branches are now open seven days a week with some extending their operational time by an extra two hours a day to cater to the needs of e-hailing service drivers.

“E-hailing drivers just have to bring their original vehicle grants. He said e-hailing vehicle owners do not need to register with Public Service Vehicle (PSV) license in order to get their vehicles inspected,” he added.

Shukor said Puspakom would also organise activities, including briefing sessions with e-hailing operators and drivers in Petaling Jaya, Mak Mandin (Buttwerworth), Penang and Taman Daya (Johor), to assist them in understanding the inspection issue better.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced a number of new rules regulating e-hailing drivers in July last year.

This included requiring them to get PSV licences and sending their cars for annual vehicle inspection at the Puspakom.

Drivers would also have to pass criminal background and medical checks.

Cars used for e-hailing will also need to have a minimum three-star Asean NCAP rating (most local cars have four stars and above), and cars over three years old must be inspected at Puspakom for RM55.