PETALING JAYA: Beginning tomorrow, only 400 Malaysians are allowed to return home from Singapore each day, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced.

He said this was decided by the Immigration Department and the Johor National Security Council to ensure the process of returning home goes smoothly.

“As usual, those entering Malaysia will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, also reminded that those who intend to return from the republic will have to obtain an entry permit from the High Commission of Malaysia there, beginning today, and that those without one would be barred from entering.

Previously, the High Commission had issued a public notice informing Malaysians to apply for the permit through the stmsg@mhc.org.sg website at least two days prior to departure, with a copy of the relevant passes also needed to be appended.

Ismail Sabri said, to date, the High Commission has received about 900 applications.

On a separate matter, he said the government has decided to allow veterinary clinics to begin operations after concerns were raised that sick animals could not be treated during the movement control order (MCO).

However, they are only allowed to operate on an appointment basis to avoid congestion at the clinics.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said it might take some time before Malaysians who are stuck in their hometowns — before the implementation of the MCO — are allowed to return home.

He said this was because the government needed to be meticulous in handling the issue, due to its complexity, before deciding on a standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We have to iron out issues like whether we will allow five persons to be in the same car, and decide on those who do not have their own vehicle to travel home.

“After obtaining all the necessary data by May 1, the police, National Security Council and Health Ministry will discuss and suggest their proposals.

“Once done, these SOPs will be discussed in the daily special ministerial committee meeting, before we can announce a date. It is not very straightforward,” he added.